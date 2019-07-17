Perritt Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Photronics (PLAB) by $753,507 as Stock Price Declined; Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Holder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Lowered Holding

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 33,403 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500.

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 83,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 298,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 382,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $566.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 294,566 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.81% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 7,567 shares stake. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 71,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Commerce Limited has 0.01% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability has 6,397 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 48,946 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 150 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 28,863 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.04% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). The New York-based Shannon River Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 1.3% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Quadrant Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.28% stake. Mhr Fund Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 21.57% or 8.53 million shares. 773,797 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Com. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) or 228,039 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2,264 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 567,500 were accumulated by Needham Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 22,206 shares stake. North Carolina-based Wedge L LP Nc has invested 0.14% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 570,677 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 367,299 shares. Principal Fincl holds 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) or 538,758 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 171,367 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited holds 206,450 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 23,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,000 are held by Qs Investors Llc. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 69,508 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Sei Investments Co owns 64,823 shares.

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $6.71 million for 21.10 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

