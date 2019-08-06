Perritt Capital Management Stake in Tecnoglass Shs (TGLS) Has Boosted by $570,689; Assetmark Has Lifted Its American Natl Ins Co Com (ANAT) Holding by $2.69 Million as Stock Rose

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (TGLS) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 81,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.56% . The institutional investor held 221,279 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 139,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tecnoglass Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 13,005 shares traded. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 18.11% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $71.0M-$81.0M; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q EPS 30c; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – FOR FY18 EXPECTS TO SEE GROWTH IN COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND ADDITIONAL MARKET SHARE GAINS IN U.S., COLOMBIAN AND OTHER LATIN AMERICAN MARKETS; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Rev $84.9M; 24/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Short-Interest Ratio Rises 123% to 47 Days; 08/03/2018 TECNOGLASS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Rev $84.3M; 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Tecnoglass

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in American Natl Ins Co Com (ANAT) by 5617.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 22,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 22,811 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in American Natl Ins Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.1. About 30,930 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63

More notable recent Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tecnoglass and SchÃ¼co Announce a New Strategic Alliance – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Tecnoglass (TGLS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.45, from 3.75 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold TGLS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 48.73% more from 3.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88,210 were reported by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 173,136 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,501 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) for 90,104 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 102,510 shares. Alyeska Inv Gru Lp has invested 0.02% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Blackrock owns 45,385 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Morgan Stanley has 948 shares. North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Polaris Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 500,000 shares. Sei Invests owns 61,441 shares. National Inv Ser Incorporated Wi invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0% or 2,125 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,352 shares.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 74,300 shares to 76,100 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc Com by 18,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zix Corp Com (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $112,880 activity.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,719 shares to 10,138 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr Sht Mat Bd Etf by 1.11M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Jpmorgan Usd Emg (EMB).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity.