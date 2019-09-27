Perritt Capital Management Stake in Globalscape (GSB) Cut as Stock Price Rose; Drw Securities Decreased China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stake by $1.34 Million; Share Value Declined

Drw Securities Llc decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 59.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc sold 29,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 20,286 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $919,000, down from 50,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 924,760 shares traded or 32.61% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Globalscape Inc (GSB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 90.78% . The institutional investor held 110,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, down from 150,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Globalscape Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 84,934 shares traded. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSB) has risen 300.69% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 300.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSB News: 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE SAYS ONE OR MORE MATERIAL WEAKNESSES EXIST; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE INC – CANNOT AT THIS TIME PROVIDE AN ESTIMATE OF INDIVIDUAL OR NET EFFECT OF REVIEW AND INDEPENDENT AUDIT FOR ANY GIVEN PERIOD; 15/05/2018 – Globalscape Adds Robust Support for Cloud Connectivity and New Automation Capabilities in Latest EFT Enterprise 7.4.7 Release; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE SAYS FORT WORTH, TEXAS REGIONAL OFFICE OF U.S. SEC OPENED INVESTIGATION OF ISSUES RELATING TO RESTATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Globalscape Awarded 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide Three Years Running; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE INC – IMPACT OF SOME OF ADJUSTMENTS ON CERTAIN PERIODS IN RESTATEMENT PERIODS COULD BE MATERIAL POST AUDIT REVIEW; 16/03/2018 – GlobalSCAPE Updates Status of Audit Committee Investigation, Fincl Statement Audit and Legal Proceedings; 14/05/2018 – Amy Hensiek of GlobalSCAPE Recognized as One of CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE STATUS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE INVESTIGATION; 16/03/2018 – GlobalSCAPE The SEC Has Opened a Formal Investigation of Issues Relating to the Restatement

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 124,678 shares to 159,976 shares, valued at $11.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core Msci Ea (IEFA) by 970,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold (Call) (GLD).

