Perritt Capital Management Raised Travelcenters Amer Com (TA) Stake by $764,580 as Share Value Declined; Woodward (WWD) Valuation Rose While Fiduciary Management Lowered Holding

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc. (WWD) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 196,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.68M, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $108.19. About 24,652 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 07/05/2018 – Aviation Cap Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Reports Net Sales Growth, Revises FY 2018 Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 20/04/2018 – Art Institute of California – San Diego Graduate Justin Woodward Named James Beard Award Nominee

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (TA) by 114.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 191,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.88% . The institutional investor held 358,060 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 166,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 107 shares traded. TravelCenters of America Inc. (NYSE:TA) has declined 24.18% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.18% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 01/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Revives Fan Favorites with New Limited Time Menu; 16/04/2018 – TravelCenters May Benefit, Industry Posts 18th Straight Gain; 13/04/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC – COMDATA HAS THIRTY DAYS FROM DATE OF ORDER TO FILE A NOTICE OF APPEAL IN LITIGATION; 14/03/2018 – TravelCenters at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 03/04/2018 – TA Truck Service® Launches Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer Inspections; 15/05/2018 – Southpaw Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in TravelCenters; 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Rev $1.58B; 07/05/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.58 BLN VS $1.39 BLN; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Loss/Shr 25c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Terril Brothers Inc has 91,179 shares. Ameriprise owns 0.03% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 620,471 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 324 shares. The Texas-based Westwood Holding Group Inc Inc has invested 0.12% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Sg Americas Ltd has 8,589 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.1% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 40,121 shares. Seabridge Invest Limited Liability stated it has 800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wealthquest Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 3,000 shares. 570,728 were reported by Victory Capital Mgmt Inc. Ashford has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 6,277 shares. The Ohio-based Private Co Na has invested 0.11% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 510,555 shares to 6.52 million shares, valued at $372.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL) by 405,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.78M for 20.97 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold TA shares while 23 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.71 million shares or 6.11% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Partners has 329,201 shares. 17,245 are held by Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. 358,060 were accumulated by Perritt Cap Mgmt. Morgan Stanley stated it has 74,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Corp owns 4,850 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). 1.26M were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 10,482 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 75,023 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% or 6,250 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 74 shares. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.09% or 303,182 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc invested in 12,195 shares.

