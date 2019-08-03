Perritt Capital Management Raised Travelcenters Amer Com (TA) Position by $764,580; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Increased Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Holding by $513,315; Valuation Declined

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 57,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 466,758 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 409,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 11.48% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 25,581 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (TA) by 114.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 191,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.88% . The institutional investor held 358,060 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 166,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.07. About 64,488 shares traded or 235.37% up from the average. TravelCenters of America Inc. (NYSE:TA) has declined 24.18% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.18% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 18/04/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Announces 2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival Sponsorship; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) March 22 — March 24; 23/04/2018 – DJ TravelCenters of America LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TA); 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to `Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 01/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Revives Fan Favorites with New Limited Time Menu; 07/05/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.58 BLN VS $1.39 BLN; 03/04/2018 – TA Truck Service® Launches Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer lnspections; 13/04/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC – COMDATA HAS THIRTY DAYS FROM DATE OF ORDER TO FILE A NOTICE OF APPEAL IN LITIGATION; 16/03/2018 – Travelcenters of America Names Andrew J. Rebholz as Managing Director

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.15 million activity.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Corrected: S&P 500 closes at record high, even as EPS growth stagnates – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Days Left Until Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Everest Re (RE) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lifetime Brands, Inc. Acquires Copco® Thermal and Hydration Beverageware, Tea Kettles and Kitchen Organization Products – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 06, 2016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Com has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 30,558 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 25,600 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has 23,653 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Asset Strategies holds 0.04% or 18,329 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 18,020 shares. Bridgeway Management Incorporated reported 174,599 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 16,885 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Ameritas Prns accumulated 858 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,532 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Mill Road Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 1.63M shares or 20.12% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 3,660 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 91,922 shares. Weber Alan W owns 65,000 shares.

More notable recent TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Now – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Rocky Brands (RCKY) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TravelCenters of America (TA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TravelCenters of America LLC Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Scheduled for Monday, August 5th – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Anixter International (AXE) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.