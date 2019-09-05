Perritt Capital Management Position in Zix Com (ZIXI) Has Cut by $2.32 Million as Valuation Rose; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $4.02 Million as Market Value Rose

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 10.81 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp Com (ZIXI) by 79.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 387,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 487,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 474,345 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 11,987 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Css Ltd Liability Co Il invested in 1.50M shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.10 million shares. Jabodon Pt Communication holds 3.6% or 491,393 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 300,041 shares stake. Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 30,000 shares. First Republic Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 43,924 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Signaturefd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Fmr Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cohen Mgmt, California-based fund reported 431,137 shares. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 64,500 shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 195,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,263 shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $5.00 million for 20.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 81,527 shares to 221,279 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 91,900 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Perritt Cap Inc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 25,393 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Lc has 0.09% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Victory Inc has 36,181 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,588 were accumulated by Services Automobile Association. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 0% or 17,406 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation reported 239,955 shares. Archon Capital Mngmt Llc owns 557,991 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 74,787 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd reported 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 782,544 shares.