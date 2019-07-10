Perritt Capital Management Position in Tecnoglass Shs (TGLS) Has Raised by $570,689; Allen Investment Management Boosted Its Sysco (SYY) Stake by $2.89 Million as Valuation Rose

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (TGLS) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 81,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,279 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 139,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tecnoglass Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 60,689 shares traded. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 20.54% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 02/04/2018 – Tecnoglass Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 9-10; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q EPS 3c; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – FOR FY18 EXPECTS TO SEE GROWTH IN COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND ADDITIONAL MARKET SHARE GAINS IN U.S., COLOMBIAN AND OTHER LATIN AMERICAN MARKETS; 24/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Short-Interest Ratio Rises 123% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees 2018 Rev $345M-$365M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $71.0M-$81.0M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Rev $84.3M; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Rev $84.9M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Adj EPS 8c

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 43,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.91 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.49. About 3.28 million shares traded or 39.17% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. Libby Russell T. sold $3.81M worth of stock or 60,156 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Com has 35,990 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc has 6,247 shares. Holderness reported 7,450 shares. Carret Asset Management owns 0.26% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 23,755 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.4% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability has 0.46% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Td Asset Management reported 1.39 million shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.15% or 257,362 shares. Community Bancorp Na holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 31,300 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt invested in 2.66% or 925,824 shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 0.26% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Perkins Coie Tru, a Washington-based fund reported 1,175 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,881 shares. 2.08 million were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Management. The Texas-based Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.27% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 14,947 shares to 83,041 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 38,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,801 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Com New by 20,500 shares to 167,650 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $112,880 activity.