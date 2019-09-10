Perritt Capital Management Position in Tecnoglass Shs (TGLS) Has Increased by $570,689; Albany Intl (AIN) Holder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Increased Its Holding

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (AIN) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 124,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The institutional investor held 583,727 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.79 million, up from 458,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $83.09. About 133,828 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (TGLS) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 81,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.56% . The institutional investor held 221,279 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 139,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tecnoglass Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 19,786 shares traded. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 18.11% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $71.0M-$81.0M; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees FY Rev $345M-$365M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Rev $84.3M; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Rev $84.9M; 30/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – BOARD AUTHORIZED TRANSFER OF RIGHTS, OBLIGATIONS UNDER CO’S $210 MLN 8.2% SENIOR UNSECURED 5-YEAR NOTES TO ITS UNIT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Short-Interest Ratio Rises 123% to 47 Days; 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Tecnoglass; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 09/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH; 02/04/2018 – Tecnoglass Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 9-10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 154,401 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 68 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communications Lp holds 467,443 shares. 14,851 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech Inc invested in 0.02% or 57,578 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 6,295 shares or 0% of the stock. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd stated it has 0.89% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Pembroke Mgmt owns 332,362 shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 85,000 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Co reported 0.34% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 39,255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 52,204 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Company holds 0.48% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) or 279,284 shares. Bamco Ny invested in 81,071 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association invested 0.04% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Tr by 25,400 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $35.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 339,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,925 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

More notable recent Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Albany International Corp. Announces the Launch of a Secondary Offering – Business Wire” on May 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Albany International: Buy, Hold, Or Fold? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Albany International Corp. Announces the Pricing of a Secondary Offering – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:BRSS) by 25,348 shares to 83,629 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankwell Finl Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 35,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB).

More notable recent Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tecnoglass (TGLS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tecnoglass Enters Into Strategic Joint Venture Agreement with Saint-Gobain – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tecnoglass up 7% on Q2 results beat and raised FY19 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.45, from 3.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold TGLS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 48.73% more from 3.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Limited stated it has 35,150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 2,125 shares. Natl Wi has invested 0.49% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,931 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 948 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Century Cos Inc invested in 0.01% or 1.23M shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 1,501 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Inc LP has invested 0.02% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Rutabaga Cap Ltd Liability Co Ma reported 1.33% stake. Awm reported 335,171 shares stake. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 2,783 shares. Polaris Management Ltd Liability stated it has 500,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) for 33,257 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS).