Perritt Capital Management Position in Profire Energy Com (PFIE) Increased by $632,704; Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake in Argan (AGX) by $980,000 as Market Value Declined

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $660.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 38,475 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (PFIE) by 161.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 632,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.01% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 392,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.53. About 34,034 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 57.06% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 36,200 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc owns 317,451 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Paloma Prtn reported 12,713 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 249,853 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Ridge Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.38% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 795,647 shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 70,425 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Llc holds 192,379 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 182,084 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 10,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Kennedy Cap Mngmt, Missouri-based fund reported 24,788 shares. Perritt Capital has 1.03M shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated accumulated 0% or 344,900 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 193 shares.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:BRSS) by 25,348 shares to 83,629 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc Com by 18,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ooma Inc Com.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc by 91,198 shares to 423,294 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 28,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,604 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG).