Perritt Capital Management Position in Photronics (PLAB) Lowered by $753,507 as Stock Value Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Ami Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $525,882

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 83,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 298,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 382,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $598.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 153,479 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 1,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 115,944 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.90 million, down from 117,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,250 activity.

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $6.71 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 46.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.