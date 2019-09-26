Perritt Capital Management Lowered Position in Gp Strategies Com (GPX) by $572,370; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Continues to Hold Stake in Paychex (PAYX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 5,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 126,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44 million, up from 121,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $82.52. About 174,282 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gp Strategies Corp Com (GPX) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 38,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.03% . The institutional investor held 84,842 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, down from 123,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gp Strategies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 4,006 shares traded. GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) has declined 13.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 05/04/2018 – GP STRATEGIES REPORTS PACT WITH MANCHESTERCF; 21/04/2018 – DJ GP Strategies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPX); 29/05/2018 – GP Strategies Named a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL, LIFE; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL & LIFE SCIE; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 05/04/2018 – GP Strategies Announces Agreement with ManchesterCF; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies Acquires IC Axon Expanding Pharmaceutical And Life Sciences Capabilities; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Rev $125M; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON

More notable recent GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For March 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GP Strategies Corp (GPX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “GP Strategies Acquires TTi Global – PRNewswire” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “GP Strategies to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on May 10, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GP Strategies Launches a Digital User-Adoption Solution to SAP Customers as Part of the Partner Managed Cloud Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold GPX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 1.58% less from 14.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc holds 173,778 shares. 39,239 are owned by Invesco Limited. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 44,710 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup has 0% invested in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) for 3,232 shares. 63,600 were reported by Manatuck Hill Prtn Limited Co. 17,684 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Cubic Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,007 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 19,482 shares. First Wilshire Management Inc holds 0.53% or 88,187 shares. 72,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability. Citadel Advsrs Ltd stated it has 32,275 shares. Sei reported 19,633 shares. Nwq Invest Communication Ltd Liability Co reported 0.37% of its portfolio in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Perritt Cap Management has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX).

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc Com by 12,100 shares to 22,100 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GPX’s profit will be $3.89M for 14.38 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by GP Strategies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 34,719 shares to 18,978 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 53,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,642 shares, and cut its stake in Yext Inc.