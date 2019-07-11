Perritt Capital Management Lifted Its Tecnoglass Shs (TGLS) Stake; As Xencor (XNCR) Stock Declined, Bvf Trimmed Its Position by $17.78 Million

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (TGLS) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 81,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,279 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 139,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tecnoglass Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 14,448 shares traded. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 20.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Rev $84.9M; 02/04/2018 – Tecnoglass Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 9-10; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – FOR FY18 EXPECTS TO SEE GROWTH IN COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND ADDITIONAL MARKET SHARE GAINS IN U.S., COLOMBIAN AND OTHER LATIN AMERICAN MARKETS; 07/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS COMPLETES PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS FOR PURCHASE OF GM&P; 09/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Tecnoglass; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees FY Rev $345M-$365M

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 592,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 904 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 593,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 569,811 shares traded or 21.69% up from the average. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc by 558,658 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merus N V by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL).

