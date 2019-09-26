Perritt Capital Management Increases Holding in New Media Invt Group Com (NEWM); Hwg Holdings LP Has Increased Pepsico (PEP) Holding

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 25305.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 4,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4,573 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $600,000, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 3.60 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc Com (NEWM) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 87,600 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, up from 47,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 933,628 shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP- BOARD AUTHORIZED EXTENSION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AUTHORIZATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MLN THROUGH MAY 18, 2019; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close in 2Q; 11/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA ALSO TO SELL ASSETS RELATED TO GATEHOUSE MEDIA; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From A8 New Media Group Ltd. On Other; 23/04/2018 – CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – AS PER AGREEMENT, NDMT WILL ACT AS EXCLUSIVE PARTNER OF CO IN TAIWAN TO PROMOTE CO’S NEW-MEDIA SHARING BUSINESS; 22/04/2018 – DJ New Media Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWM); 28/03/2018 – New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Palm Beach Post & Palm Beach Daily News For $49.25 Million; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close Early in 2Q; 22/03/2018 – New Media Investment Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 13/03/2018 – New Media Announces Strategic Alliance with Kabbage

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.59 million activity. SHEEHAN KEVIN M had bought 15,000 shares worth $131,400 on Friday, August 30. Shares for $2.20M were bought by Reed Michael.

