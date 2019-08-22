Perritt Capital Management Holds Position in Tecnoglass Shs (TGLS); Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 4,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 179,014 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.31M, down from 183,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 3.18 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES MODERATE DECLINE IN FY18 OPERATING MARGIN; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP -EXPECTS TO MORE THAN TRIPLE REVENUE AND MORE THAN DOUBLE OPERATING INCOME IN CHINA OVER NEXT 5 YEARS, RELATIVE TO FY2017; 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B AS PART OF GLOBAL COFFEE PACT; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the controversy around last month’s racially-charged arrests; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS PRODUCTS

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (TGLS) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 81,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.56% . The institutional investor held 221,279 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 139,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tecnoglass Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.42M market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.32. About 6,869 shares traded. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 18.11% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 08/03/2018 TECNOGLASS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Rev $84.3M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees 2018 Rev $345M-$365M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees FY Rev $345M-$365M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS COMPLETES PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS FOR PURCHASE OF GM&P; 02/04/2018 – Tecnoglass Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 9-10; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $71.0M-$81.0M

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 168,389 shares to 289,970 shares, valued at $12.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 25,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,221 were reported by Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited. Perkins Coie owns 43,593 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Ima Wealth accumulated 78 shares or 0% of the stock. The Montana-based Davidson Invest Advisors has invested 2.5% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Counselors has 114,479 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Bailard Inc reported 58,916 shares stake. Tompkins Fincl Corp accumulated 24,881 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Dorsey Whitney Limited Co stated it has 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2.11M shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.39% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.33 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 157,300 shares. Cape Ann Bancorp reported 3,726 shares. 63,011 are owned by Fiera Cap.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11,430 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.45, from 3.75 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold TGLS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 48.73% more from 3.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America De invested 0% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Perritt Mngmt accumulated 221,279 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.01% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 33,257 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Renaissance Technology Limited Com accumulated 173,136 shares. Awm Communication stated it has 335,171 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 90,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 48,986 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Partners holds 275,379 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Service Inc Wi holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) for 60,796 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 4,352 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 0% invested in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) for 37,411 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS).

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc Com by 18,633 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $969,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ooma Inc Com by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bg Staffing Inc Com.