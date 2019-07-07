Perritt Capital Management Holding in Travelcenters Amer Com (TA) Has Lifted by $764,580; Creative Planning Trimmed Stake in Ak Stl Hldg (AKS) as Shares Declined

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (TA) by 114.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 191,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 358,060 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 166,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 35,361 shares traded. TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE:TA) has risen 10.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Buys 1.7% of TravelCenters; 23/04/2018 – DJ TravelCenters of America LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TA); 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Rev $1.58B; 09/05/2018 – TravelCenters of America Announces 2018 Citizen Drivers; 18/04/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Announces 2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival Sponsorship; 16/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America LLC Names Andrew J. Rebholz as Managing Director; 16/03/2018 – Travelcenters of America Names Andrew J. Rebholz as Managing Director; 07/03/2018 TravelCenters Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 14; 13/04/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC – COMDATA HAS THIRTY DAYS FROM DATE OF ORDER TO FILE A NOTICE OF APPEAL IN LITIGATION

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (AKS) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 342,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $718.10M market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 4.58M shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.05% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 11/04/2018 – AK Steel Women in Manufacturing Honored for Leadership by the Manufacturing Institute; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL CEO ROGER NEWPORT SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q EPS 9c; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Remain Optimistic About 2018; 16/05/2018 – AK Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $118.7M; 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X – New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Expects Market Conditions Will Strengthen in 2Q vs 1Q; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL URGES OTHER INDUSTRIES TO WAKE UP TO UNFAIR TRADE RISK

More notable recent AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Downgrades US Steel To Sell – Benzinga” on June 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc Sounds Cautious Note On AK Steel’s Q1 – Benzinga” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AK Steel – The Bear Case Is Unfolding – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Analysts await AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 86.36% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.22 per share. AKS’s profit will be $9.49 million for 18.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by AK Steel Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.96% negative EPS growth.

