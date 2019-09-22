Perritt Capital Management Holding in Omnova Solutions (OMN) Decreased by $467,268 as Market Valuation Rose; Honeywell International Increased Stake in Iron Mtn New (IRM) as Stock Declined

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (OMN) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 77,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.86% . The institutional investor held 349,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 427,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omnova Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 196,628 shares traded. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) has risen 8.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 05/03/2018 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 8-K 2018-03-05; 28/03/2018 – OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 6C; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Fourth Consecutive Year of Adjusted EPS Growth; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 45.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 21,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 67,716 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 46,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 2.69M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gencor Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:GENC) by 24,678 shares to 99,500 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold OMN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 38.57 million shares or 1.51% less from 39.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 26,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 65,579 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Synovus Finance Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Teton Advsr has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). 513,500 are held by Putnam Ltd Liability. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 567,875 shares. Fmr Lc has 0% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 119,896 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 27,203 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 75,500 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 24,126 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Perritt Cap Management Inc stated it has 427,099 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Petrus Company Lta accumulated 29,205 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN).

Analysts await OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. OMN’s profit will be $11.64 million for 9.69 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by OMNOVA Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synthomer: An Attractive Bull Case Following Omnova Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. to Synthomer plc is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “Omnova buys Portugal-based maker of resins – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HPJ, OMN, PCMI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 8,920 shares to 38,011 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Communities Inc C (NYSE:SUI) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,137 shares, and cut its stake in Eastgroup Pptys Inc (NYSE:EGP).