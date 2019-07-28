Perritt Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Zix Com (ZIXI) by $2.32 Million as Stock Rose; Professional Advisory Services Has Lifted Capital One Financial (COF) Stake by $3.21 Million

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp Com (ZIXI) by 79.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 387,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 487,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $495.48M market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 654,247 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial (COF) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 39,579 shares as the company's stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,255 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60 million, up from 163,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 3.20 million shares traded or 64.58% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Shares in big banks climb as Fed approves capital plans – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “10 Top Banks to Repurchase $125 Billion in Stock Over Next 12 Months – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital One: Long-Term Gains Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Comml Bank owns 0.04% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 6,853 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Ltd Com has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 6.64 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc holds 0.02% or 23,336 shares. Pl Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 1.84% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). M&R Inc invested in 0% or 200 shares. Massachusetts Com Ma invested in 0% or 6,141 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,367 shares. South State stated it has 0.73% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Aspiriant Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Pictet Cie (Europe) owns 4,223 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd reported 57 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.07% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 59,685 shares to 135,358 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) by 8,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,569 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (NYSE:TA) by 191,145 shares to 358,060 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Limited Company, California-based fund reported 626,855 shares. Hillsdale Inv has 0.05% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 85,300 shares. Trellus Management Ltd Com has 20,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 2.54 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York, New York-based fund reported 13,319 shares. Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co stated it has 20,812 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 17,406 shares. 18,175 were reported by Heritage Investors Management Corp. Campbell And Adviser Ltd Com invested in 0.12% or 34,811 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 185,152 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Martin And Co Tn invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $3.89 million for 31.86 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% EPS growth.