Perritt Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Pcm Com (PCMI) by $3.04 Million; Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Share Value Declined While D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Lowered by $1.60 Million Its Holding

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc Com (PCMI) by 33.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 84,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 164,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 248,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pcm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.84. About 171,338 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 5.60 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE MODERATING DECLINES IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FISCAL 2018 AND FISCAL 2019; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 20/03/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open in Greensboro, North Carolina; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond will exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for store credit through Thursday; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 5,109 shares to 168,845 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $42.17 million for 6.79 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

