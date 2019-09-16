Perritt Capital Management Has Trimmed By $468,000 Its Primo Wtr Com (PRMW) Position; Cts (CTS) Shorts Increased By 45.3%

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased Primo Wtr Corp Com (PRMW) stake by 18.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 39,000 shares as Primo Wtr Corp Com (PRMW)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 176,883 shares with $2.18 million value, down from 215,883 last quarter. Primo Wtr Corp Com now has $506.31 million valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 123,168 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 16/04/2018 – Primo Water Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cts Corporation (NYSE:CTS) had an increase of 45.3% in short interest. CTS’s SI was 647,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 45.3% from 445,900 shares previously. With 148,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Cts Corporation (NYSE:CTS)’s short sellers to cover CTS’s short positions. The SI to Cts Corporation’s float is 2.04%. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 39,283 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 23/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA: CTS EVENTIM ACHIEVES SIGNIFICANT REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 22/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA: CTS EVENTIM ENTERS SPANISH LIVE ENTERTAINMENT MARKET BY ACQUIRING DOCTOR MUSIC; 22/05/2018 – CTS EVENTIM EVDG.DE – PURCHASES 63.5% STAKE IN CELEBRATED CONCERT AND FESTIVAL PROMOTER; 26/04/2018 – STARHILL GLOBAL REIT 3Q DPU 1.09 SING CENTS VS 1.18 CTS YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM SAYS EXPECTS REVENUES AND NORMALISED EBITDA TO GROW IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM EVDG.DE FY ADJ EBITDA ROSE 5.3 PCT TO 204.7 MLN EUR; 22/03/2018 – CTS International Logistics Falls 7.1% to Lowest in Six Weeks; 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL 4Q DPU 2.95 SING CENTS VS 2.88 CTS YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp Backs 2018 Sales $435M-$455M

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $106,486 activity. Mills David J bought $11,500 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Thursday, August 8. Hass David W. bought 1,000 shares worth $11,095. Battle Emma S. bought $4,990 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $17,171 was bought by BRENNER RICHARD A. Cates Susan E. bought $61,150 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Wednesday, August 21.

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $5.49M for 23.05 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water has $19 highest and $1500 lowest target. $17.33’s average target is 34.24% above currents $12.91 stock price. Primo Water had 4 analyst reports since May 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Imperial Capital. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 54,430 shares or 0% of the stock. Perritt Mngmt reported 215,883 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Capital Rech Global accumulated 3.69 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Akre Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.38% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 14,740 were accumulated by Voya Inv Lc. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 2,942 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 42,200 shares. American Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 23,675 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 2.40M shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 13,719 shares. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 0% or 2,297 shares. Aperio Gru Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Elk Creek Prns Lc reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold CTS Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.19 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. Invesco Ltd holds 173,913 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 225,939 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated has 0.02% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Barclays Public Limited Liability Com holds 50,773 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The has invested 0% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Arrowmark Colorado Liability Corp holds 0.17% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) or 637,327 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Lc reported 8,800 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 0% or 1,743 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Company reported 7,255 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 44,806 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 50,039 shares. Prudential holds 53,629 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 96 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,997 shares.

