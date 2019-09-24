Perritt Capital Management Has Trimmed By $400,000 Its Globalscape (GSB) Holding; Automatic Data Processing (ADP)’s Sentiment Is 0.82

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 403 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 493 sold and reduced their holdings in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 337.62 million shares, down from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Automatic Data Processing Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 66 to 63 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 448 Increased: 291 New Position: 112.

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased Globalscape Inc (GSB) stake by 26.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Perritt Capital Management Inc analyzed 40,000 shares as Globalscape Inc (GSB)'s stock rose 90.78%. The Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 110,700 shares with $1.13M value, down from 150,700 last quarter. Globalscape Inc now has $206.17M valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 52,182 shares traded. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSB) has risen 300.69% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 300.69% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Indemnity Co holds 25.61% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for 48,100 shares. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd owns 3.09 million shares or 12.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. has 9.93% invested in the company for 4.03 million shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Casualty Co has invested 9.15% in the stock. Capital Counsel Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 782,817 shares.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $69.55 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization Services. It has a 30.59 P/E ratio. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 30.13 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

