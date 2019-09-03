Perritt Capital Management Has Lowered Its Photronics (PLAB) Holding by $753,507 as Shares Rose; Pnc Financial Services Group Trimmed Catalent (CTLT) Position as Share Value Rose

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 84.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 107,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 19,742 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 127,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 755,956 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 83,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 298,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 382,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $719.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 536,035 shares traded or 23.43% up from the average. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB)

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Novavax looks to next flu vaccine trial following sale of manufacturing business – Washington Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Catalent Stock Soared 73.9% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Catalent: Buy, Sell, Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Catalent to buy Bristol-Myers plant in Italy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $28.90M for 65.08 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 374,010 shares stake. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Company invested in 2.54 million shares. Snyder Capital Lp reported 0.5% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 49,852 shares. Synovus Financial accumulated 25,627 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) accumulated 0.01% or 18,700 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). 104,573 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 1.05 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 5,530 are held by Fdx Advsr. Us National Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Voya Inv Ltd Liability Company reported 48,078 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0.02% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) or 1.05M shares. Amp Limited holds 42,314 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8,895 shares to 234,628 shares, valued at $15.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 83,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Photronics (PLAB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Photronics (PLAB) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) CEO Peter Kirlin on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Photronics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PLAB) -6.5% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Photronics Redeems Convertible Debt, Reduces Potentially Dilutive Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 22,206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 573,366 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0% or 205 shares in its portfolio. 48,741 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Amer Group holds 0% or 49,409 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 18,281 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Dorsey Wright & Assocs has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 757 shares. 28,117 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 120,239 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 303,786 shares in its portfolio.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 632,704 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $10.06M for 17.88 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,250 activity.