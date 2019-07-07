Perritt Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Photronics (PLAB) as Share Price Declined; Toronto Dominion Bank Trimmed Position in Darden Restaurants (DRI) as Market Valuation Rose

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 83,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 298,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 382,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $569.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 139,011 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.81% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 46.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 85,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,809 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88M, down from 183,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $123.64. About 515,920 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone reported 343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Grp Incorporated holds 0.06% or 914 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tarbox Family Office reported 22 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 4,779 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.11% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). First Republic owns 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 25,329 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Wetherby Asset holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 5,253 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 7,289 are owned by Bridgewater Associate L P. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Omers Administration Corp has 0.05% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Moreover, Swiss Bancorp has 0.09% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 666,541 shares. Insur Company Tx owns 115,645 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $164,169 activity.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.25 million for 22.73 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 93,437 shares to 238,470 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 5,109 shares to 168,845 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Cap Public holds 0.31% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) or 1.17M shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc owns 25,427 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Principal Gru Inc accumulated 538,758 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 52,267 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.02% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). 567,500 were accumulated by Needham Invest Management Limited Liability Company. Evergreen Management Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 10,313 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications invested in 0.01% or 14,394 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 1.29M shares. D E Shaw has 0.01% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 1.06M shares. Petrus Lta holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 26,831 shares. 280,313 are owned by Pnc Svcs Gru. Bessemer Gp Inc owns 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 93,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $6.71M for 21.23 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $324,611 activity. TYSON MITCHELL G sold 1,900 shares worth $19,992. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $216,720 was made by FIEDEROWICZ WALTER M on Monday, January 14. $9,250 worth of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares were bought by JORDAN JOHN P. MACRICOSTAS GEORGE sold $221,270 worth of stock. 5,600 Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares with value of $59,752 were sold by Progler Christopher J.