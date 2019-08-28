Perritt Capital Management Has Lowered Its Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Com (BRSS) Holding; VIVO CANNABIS ORDINARY SHARES (VVCIF) Shorts Down By 70.64%

VIVO CANNABIS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) had a decrease of 70.64% in short interest. VVCIF’s SI was 3,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 70.64% from 10,900 shares previously. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.0065 during the last trading session, reaching $0.344. About 21,207 shares traded. VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com (BRSS) stake by 23.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 25,348 shares as Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com (BRSS)’s stock 0.00%. The Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 83,629 shares with $2.88M value, down from 108,977 last quarter. Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com now has $965.70 million valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 248,758 shares traded or 30.13% up from the average. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Global Brass And Copper’s Cfr To Ba3 And Liquidity Rating To Sgl-1; And Assigns B1 To Proposed Senior Secured Term Loan; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Global Brass And Copper To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q EPS 71c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Brass and Copper Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRSS); 14/05/2018 – Walthausen Buys New 1.2% Position in Global Brass; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBAL BRASS-COPPER’S CFR TO BA3-LIQUIDITY RAT; 11/05/2018 – Global Brass Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

VIVO Cannabis Inc. manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company has market cap of $102.47 million. The firm was formerly known as ABcann Global Corporation and changed its name to VIVO Cannabis Inc. in August 2018. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vivo Cannabis: Very Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vivo Cannabis net loss widens in Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Profitconfidential.com published: “VIVO Cannabis Inc: A Seriously Overlooked and Undervalued Marijuana Stock – Profit Confidential” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vivo (ABcann): Acquiring Canna Farms For The Easy Way Out – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “VIVO Cannabis Inc (CVE:VIVO) Subsidiary Canna Farms Launches Medical Cannabis Website – Midas Letter” with publication date: March 18, 2019.