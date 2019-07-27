Perritt Capital Management Has Lowered Csx (CSX) Stake; Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Epizyme had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by H.C. Wainwright. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co. Oppenheimer initiated Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $18 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Wednesday, February 27. See Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) latest ratings:

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 48.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 5,041 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock rose 8.80%. The Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 5,416 shares with $405,000 value, down from 10,457 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $55.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $68.96. About 5.81M shares traded or 22.35% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited has 0.04% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 5,483 shares. Murphy Mngmt Incorporated holds 52,488 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Lc stated it has 559,608 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 13,993 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc stated it has 5,426 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 257 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners Lc owns 18,801 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 24 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 1.95 million shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 1.59 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Washington Tru Bancorporation, Washington-based fund reported 6,502 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc owns 6,973 shares. Farmers Tru stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Essex Inv Management Company Ltd invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “DOT Proposes $856 Million For Roads, Rails, And Ports – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Is CSX Corporation Likely To Have Fared In Q2? – Forbes” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “CEO of railroad giant CSX says the economy is the ‘most puzzling’ he’s seen as stock plummets – CNBC” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US STOCKS-Wall St falls as CSX results signal damage from trade tensions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CSX had 18 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy”. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8100 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 5 by UBS. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The Company’s product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma ; Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold Epizyme, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 33,385 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.48M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 35,050 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Ltd Com has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs stated it has 4,930 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 40,022 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company reported 1.77 million shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 40,483 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 2.29M shares. Great Point Limited Liability holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 2.17M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 41,464 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 14,100 shares. The New York-based Secor L P has invested 0.05% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Product Prns Limited has invested 0.11% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 593,848 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Epizyme (EPZM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New finance chief at Epizyme – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA accepts Epizyme’s tazemetostat application for type of soft tissue cancer – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Epizyme Rose 103.7% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Epizyme Inc (EPZM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.