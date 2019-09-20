Perritt Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Gencor Inds Com (GENC); Terex New (TEX) Shareholder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gencor Inds Inc Com (GENC) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 24,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% . The institutional investor held 99,500 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 74,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gencor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 20,251 shares traded or 96.12% up from the average. Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) has declined 14.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GENC News: 03/05/2018 – Gencor Industries 2Q EPS 26c; 19/04/2018 DJ Gencor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GENC); 03/05/2018 – Gencor Industries 2Q Rev $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – Gencor Releases Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – GENCOR INDUSTRIES INC – BACKLOG WAS $45.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $42.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 55.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 1.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.84M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 209,720 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility

Analysts await Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 27.94% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.68 per share. TEX’s profit will be $61.93M for 7.97 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Terex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.10% negative EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $78.29 million activity. Shares for $236 were bought by BARR KEVIN A on Monday, September 9. The insider HENRY BRIAN J bought $2,303. Marcato Capital Management LP had sold 1.60M shares worth $43.70 million on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TEX – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) At US$28.45? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Terex Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Terex Is Looking Attractive At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Good Is Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold TEX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 61.07 million shares or 3.43% less from 63.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Services Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Pzena Management Limited Liability Corp owns 3.47 million shares. Jane Street Gru Lc accumulated 16,966 shares. Art Advsrs Lc has invested 0.06% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Alyeska Invest Grp Limited Partnership owns 15,638 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 75 shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp has invested 0.02% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Commercial Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 512,689 shares. Principal holds 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 271,089 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Raymond James Assocs reported 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). California Pub Employees Retirement owns 242,616 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Cna Fincl Corporation holds 0.55% or 84,765 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Inv Company holds 0.39% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 32,062 shares.

More notable recent Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gencor Industries Looks Cheap Again – But How Is Value Realized? – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Gencor Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GENC) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gencore Industries: Deep Value Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 16, 2011.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $253.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN) by 77,878 shares to 349,221 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 12,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,639 shares, and cut its stake in Ooma Inc Com.