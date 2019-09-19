Perritt Capital Management Has Lifted Spartan Mtrs Com (SPAR) Position by $511,350; Share Value Rose; Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Holder Oakbrook Investments Has Boosted Holding by $316,500

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 3,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 53,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36 million, up from 49,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $111.89. About 1.78M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (SPAR) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 51,135 shares as the company's stock rose 27.60% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 68,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $488.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. About 119,397 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500.

More notable recent Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Market Volatility Impact Spartan Motors, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SPAR) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance" on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Could SPAR Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SGRP) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "SPAR Group Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire" on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Why Spartan Motors (SPAR) Might be Well Poised for a Surge – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold SPAR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 3.84% less from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,859 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 35,357 shares stake. Aperio Group Incorporated accumulated 0% or 2,997 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 2,591 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 4,505 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). 1 are owned by Huntington National Bank. Citadel Advsr Ltd invested in 62,851 shares. 356,828 are held by Schwerin Boyle. Marathon Management owns 71,500 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. International Gp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 21,819 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% stake. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsr Limited has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 415 shares.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ooma Inc Com by 45,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farmer Bros Co Com (NASDAQ:FARM) by 25,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,708 shares, and cut its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 539,373 were accumulated by Pnc Finance Svcs Grp. 1,068 are held by Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc. Earnest Partners Limited Liability reported 395 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fincl Counselors reported 15,711 shares. 3,554 were accumulated by Parkside Bancorp And Tru. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc owns 0.24% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 586,145 shares. Coho Prtn holds 4.17% or 1.76 million shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.13% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 96,059 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 0.13% stake. S&T National Bank Pa holds 0.31% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 14,025 shares. Jackson Wealth Llc accumulated 31,641 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 24,192 shares to 23,800 shares, valued at $631,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 2,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,725 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

