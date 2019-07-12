Perritt Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Travelcenters Amer Com (TA); Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Value Rose While Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Trimmed Its Position

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (TA) by 114.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 191,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 358,060 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 166,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 39,830 shares traded. TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE:TA) has risen 10.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 18/04/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Announces 2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival Sponsorship; 23/04/2018 – DJ TravelCenters of America LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TA); 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to ‘Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 23/05/2018 – TravelCenters of America LLC Announces Annual Meeting Results; 03/04/2018 – TA Truck Service® Launches Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer Inspections; 16/03/2018 – Travelcenters of America Names Andrew J. Rebholz as Managing Director; 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to `Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 07/05/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.58 BLN VS $1.39 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Rev $1.58B; 07/03/2018 TravelCenters Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 14

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 40,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,450 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.46 million, down from 250,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 6.15M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold TA shares while 23 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.71 million shares or 6.11% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 75,023 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 151,036 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Sei Investments reported 6,250 shares stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation reported 50,333 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 100 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer & has 0.01% invested in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). North Star Mgmt accumulated 4,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Boston invested in 329,201 shares. Adirondack Research & Incorporated holds 227,258 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Perritt Mgmt stated it has 0.55% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Awm Incorporated has 94,672 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pdt Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). 25,229 are held by Art Advsr Limited Co.

More notable recent TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Falling Yields Aren’t A Harbinger Of Doom – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 30 – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Waters (WAT) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Expands Production in Thailand Through HMC JV – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TravelCenters of America (TA) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 84,383 shares to 164,500 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,250 shares, and cut its stake in Zix Corp Com (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7,364 shares to 37,391 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 57,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: VDC, MO, MDLZ, WBA – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Lifts Mondelez International Price Target Ahead Of Q1 Print – Benzinga” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mondelez: Executing Superbly, But Valuation Stretched – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez International Makes Minority Investment in Hu, a Healthy-Lifestyle Snacking Company – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Friday, February 1.