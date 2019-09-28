Perritt Capital Management Has Lifted Its Gencor Inds Com (GENC) Stake by $320,814; Shares Rose; As General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dodge & Cox Has Trimmed Position by $547,000

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 54,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 737,554 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.74M, down from 792,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE EXPLORES HYBRID DEALS, SPINOFFS IN STRATEGIC REVIEW – WSJ, CITING; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Traffic and Media Moguls; 29/05/2018 – Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2018 Featuring GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES POWER UNIT EXCEEDING $1B 2018 COST CUT TARGET; 16/05/2018 – LUV SENT `SEVERAL DOZEN’ BLADES TO GE FOR FURTHER INSPECTION; 20/04/2018 – GE – SAW STRONG PERFORMANCE IN AVIATION, HEALTHCARE, RENEWABLES, AND TRANSPORTATION IN QTR; 24/04/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY, ORE CATAPULT SIGN FIVE-YEAR R&D AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE OFFSHORE WIND TECHNOLOGIES IN THE UK; 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gencor Inds Inc Com (GENC) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 24,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% . The institutional investor held 99,500 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 74,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gencor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.90M market cap company. It closed at $11.34 lastly. It is up 14.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GENC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Gencor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GENC); 03/05/2018 – Gencor Industries 2Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – Gencor Industries 2Q Rev $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – GENCOR INDUSTRIES INC – BACKLOG WAS $45.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $42.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Gencor Releases Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.38 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 117,038 shares to 46.55 million shares, valued at $2.31 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 260,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million. Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt has 0.17% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.68M shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Baxter Bros Inc has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Whittier Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Central Retail Bank Tru owns 11,466 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Perkins Cap stated it has 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 5.52M shares. Duncker Streett & Communication stated it has 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Chesapeake Asset Mgmt reported 18,845 shares stake. Davenport And Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Oakworth Cap stated it has 20,084 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Colonial Tru Advisors has 42,968 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 102,891 shares to 61,609 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 12,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,639 shares, and cut its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).