Perritt Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Spartan Mtrs Com (SPAR); As Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Market Valuation Rose, Knott David M Has Upped Its Position by $482,196

Knott David M increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc. (CHRS) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 21,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The institutional investor held 62,387 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 40,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 617,526 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 02/04/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES RE-SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FO; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – ANTICIPATE CASH USE IN OPERATIONS OF APPROXIMATELY $30 – $35 MLN PER QUARTER IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate); 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences 1Q Loss/Shr 74c; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts and Acknowledges Coherus BioSciences Biologics License Application of CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate) for Review; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIO 4Q LOSS/SHR 84C, EST. LOSS/SHR 86C; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (SPAR) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 51,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, up from 68,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 175,583 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – BACKLOG INCREASED $203.3 MLN TO $554.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $351.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Spartan Motors, Inc./; 29/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Spartan Race Partners with Craft Sportswear; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to buy Spartan Energy for about C$1.4 bln; 13/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Spartan Motors, Inc./; 26/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circu; 08/05/2018 – Quantenna’s Spartan Solutions Gain Momentum With Multiple Design Wins Worldwide; 29/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Receives Four-Yr Contract With Government Procurement Agency, National Joint Powers Alliance; 29/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Receives Four-Year Contract with Government Procurement Agency, National Joint Powers Alliance

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $253.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp Com (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 39,000 shares to 176,883 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ooma Inc Com by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,000 shares, and cut its stake in Trecora Res Com (NYSE:TREC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold SPAR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 3.84% less from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). 95,280 were accumulated by Wedge L LP Nc. Trellus Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 81,925 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 10,000 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And reported 10,302 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc invested 0.05% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 0% or 54,430 shares. 132,144 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.02% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,859 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 52,564 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt accumulated 20,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

