Perritt Capital Management Has Increased Profire Energy Com (PFIE) Stake by $632,704; As Boeing Co Com (BA) Valuation Declined, Lord Abbett & Company Boosted Its Holding

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 27.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 60,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 275,567 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.11 million, up from 215,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $353.09. About 4.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 06/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with new jet order; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (PFIE) by 161.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 632,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 392,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 74,138 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 64.14% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.57% the S&P500.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 27,859 shares to 440,928 shares, valued at $41.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L Shs (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 200,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,249 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:CFG).

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 74,300 shares to 76,100 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Corp Com (NYSE:GHM).