Perritt Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Primo Wtr Com (PRMW) by $468,000 as Share Value Declined; Speece Thorson Capital Group Position in Noble Plc Shs Usd (NE) Has Cut as Stock Value Declined

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NE) by 98.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 14,320 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27,000, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 7.24 million shares traded or 19.78% up from the average. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 27/04/2018 – ORBIS CUTS STAKE IN NOBLE GROUP TO 6.55% FROM 7.03%; 16/04/2018 – GOLDILOCKS: NOBLE REVISED PROPOSAL DOESN’T REFLECT TRUE VALUE; 16/03/2018 – Noble Group says won’t make payments related to notes due 2018 and 2022; 25/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP STILL OPEN TO IMPLEMENTABLE RESTRUCTURING PLANS; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 25/04/2018 – Noble: Claims Are Attempt to Obfuscate, Delay, Derail, Prevent Implementation of Debt Restructuring Plan; 29/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – ALL FIGURES IN US$; 27/04/2018 – Singapore Court Grants Injunction to Block Noble From Holding Shareholder Meeting; 27/04/2018 – SINGAPORE HIGH COURT JUDGE SAYS GRANTS INJUNCTION ON MODIFIED TERMS IN CASE AGAINST NOBLE GROUP NOBG.Sl; 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp Com (PRMW) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 39,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 176,883 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 215,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 272,134 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 06/03/2018 – RPT-PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $106,486 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $11,095 was made by Hass David W. on Thursday, August 8. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $17,171 was made by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9. Shares for $4,990 were bought by Battle Emma S. on Monday, August 12. The insider Mills David J bought $11,500.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 51,135 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Communication Mn owns 174,133 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co stated it has 27,647 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl reported 6,850 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 2,942 shares. Ellington Gp Limited Liability Company reported 24,200 shares. Chatham Cap Group Inc reported 71,453 shares. Illinois-based Westwood Mgmt Il has invested 0.06% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 2.40 million shares. Northern Trust Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 408,739 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 42,200 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,832 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0% or 22,600 shares. 17,729 were reported by Trellus Management Company Llc. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 13,719 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $5.49 million for 23.25 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $375.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 32,533 shares to 191,037 shares, valued at $13.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 16,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Analysts await Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold NE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 189.61 million shares or 4.89% less from 199.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 248,707 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 500 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 7,194 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability owns 420,376 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.81 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 68,133 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Limited Liability Company holds 3.07M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 1.39 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nomura Asset owns 25,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Services Advisors owns 22,688 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsrs accumulated 0% or 38,742 shares. 557,622 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd Co owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio.