Perritt Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Graham Com (GHM) by $537,795 as Market Value Rose; Clearbridge Investments Has Cut Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Stake as Market Value Rose

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 2,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 109,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.89 million, down from 111,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $205.56. About 449,933 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Graham Corp Com (GHM) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 28,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 88,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 9,872 shares traded. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has declined 17.05% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – GRAHAM CORP SEES FY 2019 REVENUE BETWEEN $90 MLN AND $95 MLN; 05/03/2018 Bleacher Report: Jimmy Graham Rumors: Seahawks, Star TE ‘Expected to Part Ways in Free Agency’; 05/04/2018 – GRAHAM CORP – EQUIPMENT DELIVERY FOR ORDERS IS PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – FlexDev’s EVP Graham Fell: India’s $150 Billion Outsourcing Industry Future Questioned by FlexDev Inc; 04/05/2018 – Graham Corbett, British business leader, 1934-2018; 21/03/2018 – SHELL EVP OF CHEMICALS GRAHAM VAN’T HOFF SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018

Analysts await Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 47.37% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GHM’s profit will be $998,509 for 49.48 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Graham Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 5,109 shares to 168,845 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

