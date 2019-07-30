Perritt Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Photronics (PLAB) by $753,507 as Stock Price Declined; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Position in Antero Res (AR) by $429,784

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 83,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 298,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 382,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $638.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 180,339 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 53,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,760 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 138,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.05% or $0.285 during the last trading session, reaching $4.325. About 4.55 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -125.64% negative EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 14,826 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $44.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 2.70M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 127,843 are owned by Trexquant Inv Lp. Oppenheimer invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 1.13 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Raymond James & Assocs reported 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Guggenheim Limited has 0.03% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Dow Chemical De holds 0.02% or 11,580 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 7,457 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 53,582 shares. Petrus Lta owns 456,835 shares. Hamilton Lane Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 842,604 shares or 3.94% of all its holdings. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 277,196 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. The insider RADY PAUL M bought $49,927. $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Warren Glen C Jr bought $174,912. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30M.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of Antero Resources Fell 15.8% in June – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $66,672 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $9,250 was bought by JORDAN JOHN P. Progler Christopher J had sold 5,600 shares worth $59,752.

More notable recent Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Photronics Is At A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P Retakes 3,000 as Trade Talks Set to Resume – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Photronics, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Photronics Inc (PLAB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (NYSE:TA) by 191,145 shares to 358,060 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Fmr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 23,010 shares or 0% of the stock. Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Td Asset Mngmt owns 142,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 75,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) or 198,563 shares. Parametric Lc holds 303,786 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 25,427 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 32,040 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 457,926 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 131,938 shares. Matarin Ltd Liability Co owns 484,914 shares.