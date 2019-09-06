Perritt Capital Management Has Decreased Its Century Casinos (CNTY) Position by $324,000; Valuation Rose; Enterprise Finl Svcs (EFSC) Valuation Declined While Commerce Bank Has Cut Stake

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.58% . The institutional investor held 321,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 357,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Century Casinos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 97,777 shares traded. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has risen 22.61% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CNTY News: 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Acquires 51% of the Outstanding Common Stk of Hong Kong’s Golden Hospitality Limited; 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Rev $39.3M; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Austrian Unit Buys 51% Stake in Golden Hospitality Limited; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Golden Hospitality Stake to Allow Entry Into Vietnamese Market; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos End-1Q Book Value/Shr $6.10; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE WAS $40.6 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% FROM THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 29/05/2018 – Century Casinos Announces Opening of Century Casino in Bath, United Kingdom; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Enters Vietnamese Gaming Market Via Agreements With Minh Chau Ltd; 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Loss $5.33M

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (EFSC) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 12,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 92,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 104,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 80,584 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 632,704 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share. CNTY’s profit will be $3.24 million for 18.16 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Century Casinos, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -650.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CNTY shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.63 million shares or 0.06% less from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) or 11,787 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0% invested in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Financial Bank Of America De has 8,251 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James And accumulated 37,700 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Limited Com holds 0.16% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) or 118,241 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. 100,775 are held by Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.08% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Glenmede Na owns 3,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 1,268 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 47,349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0% invested in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) for 1.49 million shares. Awm holds 1.13M shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc has invested 0% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,834 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $133.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 979,890 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 164,266 shares. 9,360 were reported by Alps. Phocas Finance owns 212,321 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 17,447 shares. 33,562 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 2,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 183,434 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Kings Point Mgmt reported 0.08% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Sterling holds 0.01% or 32,940 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 19,533 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Victory Incorporated has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Wellington Management Group Llp accumulated 170,558 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 0% or 3,658 shares.

