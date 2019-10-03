Perritt Capital Management Has Cut Miller Inds Tenn New (MLR) Holding By $305,640; Belden (BDC) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased Miller Inds Inc Tenn New (MLR) stake by 6.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 10,188 shares as Miller Inds Inc Tenn New (MLR)’s stock declined 7.03%. The Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 153,083 shares with $4.71M value, down from 163,271 last quarter. Miller Inds Inc Tenn New now has $369.48M valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.41. About 14,425 shares traded. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 22.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR); 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M; 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c

Belden Inc (BDC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 83 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 89 sold and decreased stakes in Belden Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 42.13 million shares, down from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Belden Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 72 Increased: 58 New Position: 25.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 84,917 shares traded. Belden Inc. (BDC) has declined 28.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.16, EST. $1.11; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2018 EPS $2.44-EPS $2.69; 06/03/2018 Belden Announces €350 Million Private Offering of Senior Subordinated Notes; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.62B-$2.67B; 06/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: BELDEN EU350M 10NC5 SENIOR SUBORD 3.875% +/-0.125%; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q Rev $605.6M; 09/05/2018 – Belden Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16-17; 24/05/2018 – Belden Declares Quarterly Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Belden Offers Treatment And Jobs to Those Wrestling with Opioid And Other Substance Abuse; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises Full-Yr Rev Guidance to Reflect the SAM Acquisition

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. The Company’s Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, network and playout systems, plant connectivity products, and cable and connectivity products for television broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV industries. It has a 12.87 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Enterprise Connectivity Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations.

Analysts await Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 17.44% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.72 per share. BDC’s profit will be $64.55M for 9.17 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Belden Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.16% EPS growth.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 5.4% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. for 196,600 shares. Stanley Capital Management Llc owns 112,100 shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southernsun Asset Management Llc has 1.98% invested in the company for 431,450 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Investment Management Llc has invested 1.59% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 492,372 shares.

