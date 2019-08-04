Perritt Capital Management Has Cut Its Matrix Svc Co (MTRX) Position by $1.41 Million as Stock Declined; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Lowered Holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) as Share Price Rose

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Matrix Svc Co (MTRX) by 49.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 74,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 76,100 shares of the engineering & construction company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 150,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Matrix Svc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $491.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 69,666 shares traded. Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) has declined 6.75% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRX News: 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO MTRX.O SEES FY SHR $0.15 TO $0.20; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO MTRX.O SEES FY REVENUE $1.075 BLN TO $1.1 BLN; 07/03/2018 Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matrix Service; 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Rev $245.6M; 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabilities; 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabiliti; 10/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO- ITS SUBSIDIARY MATRIX SERVICE INC ENTERED INTO A FULL EPC CONTRACT WITH A LARGE INDEPENDENT OIL COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE SEES FY EPS 15C TO 20C

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 3,280 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 6,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $126.52. About 352,649 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 21,071 shares to 97,065 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41 million for 29.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 7,426 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Cohen & Steers reported 3.40M shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 20,429 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 11,896 shares. Fred Alger owns 9,647 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc has invested 1.26% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 44,056 are held by Lazard Asset Limited. Asset, Colorado-based fund reported 15,848 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% stake. Principal Grp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Mutual Of America Cap Lc accumulated 5,306 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 20,700 were accumulated by Westpac Bk Corporation. Jane Street Ltd, New York-based fund reported 2,444 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.60, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold MTRX shares while 58 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.64 million shares or 0.66% less from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Bridgeway Cap accumulated 157,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Street reported 869,973 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 811 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Co reported 72,700 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Na holds 904 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Lc accumulated 433,595 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) stated it has 450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 16,456 shares. Rutabaga Management Ltd Co Ma owns 250,402 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 18,186 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Paradigm Capital Mgmt New York accumulated 119,325 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.01% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Analysts await Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 1,333.33% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.03 per share. MTRX’s profit will be $11.53 million for 10.66 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Matrix Service Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.30% EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $60,631 activity.

