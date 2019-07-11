Perritt Capital Management Has Cut Century Casinos (CNTY) Position; Two Sigma Securities Has Trimmed Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding By $425,040

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) stake by 10.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 36,000 shares as Century Casinos Inc (CNTY)’s stock rose 7.17%. The Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 321,250 shares with $2.91 million value, down from 357,250 last quarter. Century Casinos Inc now has $271.72M valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 102,941 shares traded. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has risen 6.79% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNTY News: 28/03/2018 – Century Casinos Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Century Casinos Announces Opening of Century Casino in Bath, United Kingdom; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Enters Vietnamese Gaming Market Via Agreements With Minh Chau Ltd; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $6.10; 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Rev $39.3M; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY SHR $0.03; 22/04/2018 – DJ Century Casinos Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNTY); 09/03/2018 Century Casinos 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Austrian Unit Buys 51% Stake in Golden Hospitality Limited; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q Rev $40.6M

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 57.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 4,048 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 3,052 shares with $321,000 value, down from 7,100 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $26.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 1.25 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM

More notable recent Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "A Look At The Fair Value Of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) – Yahoo Finance" on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "CNTY or CHDN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq" published on June 17, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: "John Rogers Curbs Century Casinos Bet – GuruFocus.com" on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session – Benzinga" published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com's news article titled: "Century Casinos (CNTY) Acquires Three Casinos from Eldorado Resorts (ERI) for $107M; VICI (VICI) to Acquire Real Estate Assets for $278M – StreetInsider.com" with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.01 per share. CNTY’s profit will be $2.06M for 32.96 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Century Casinos, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CNTY shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.63 million shares or 0.06% less from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 13,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 47,349 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 5,167 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 118,241 shares. Axa has invested 0% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Kennedy reported 144,596 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn, California-based fund reported 1.49M shares. Penn Capital Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Glenmede Trust Com Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 17,229 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 8,251 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) for 271,250 shares.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "DLTR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq" on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 31% in a Year: Will Momentum Sustain? – Nasdaq" published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Grocery Outlet Isn't the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Nasdaq" on July 10, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital on Monday, April 8 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group. Morgan Stanley maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Thursday, March 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. Loop Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $105 target.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 30.83 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.