Perritt Capital Management Has Cut By $442,521 Its Trecora Res Com (TREC) Holding; Atika Capital Management Lifted Medicines Co (MDCO) Position

Atika Capital Management Llc increased Medicines Co (MDCO) stake by 367.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atika Capital Management Llc acquired 55,800 shares as Medicines Co (MDCO)’s stock rose 12.70%. The Atika Capital Management Llc holds 71,000 shares with $2.59M value, up from 15,200 last quarter. Medicines Co now has $3.87B valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 1.68M shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad; 10/04/2018 – Medicines Co Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 11; 29/03/2018 – SHIRE PLC ANNOUNCED EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED ITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LANADELUMAB (SHP643); 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 22/03/2018 – Third Rock Ventures Launches Rheos Medicines with $60 Million in Series A Funding to Harness Immunometabolism to Develop; 25/04/2018 – Medicines Co 1Q EPS 40c; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 05/04/2018 – VisionGate is Leveraging the Cell-CT™ Platform to Expand Cancer Diagnostics Services, Biopharmaceutical Services and Cancer Prevention Medicines; 15/05/2018 – Medicines Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased Trecora Res Com (TREC) stake by 16.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 49,169 shares as Trecora Res Com (TREC)’s stock rose 1.50%. The Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 251,597 shares with $2.41 million value, down from 300,766 last quarter. Trecora Res Com now has $222.93 million valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 24,965 shares traded. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 04/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN; 03/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Trecora Resources 4Q Rev $66M; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280660 – TRECORA CHEMICAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trecora Resources, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREC); 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS PRIOR TO THIS APPOINTMENT, CARTER SERVED AS THE COMPANY’S NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Among 3 analysts covering Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medicines Co has $80 highest and $5500 lowest target. $62.50’s average target is 28.05% above currents $48.81 stock price. Medicines Co had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Oppenheimer. The stock of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 3.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.26 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J, worth $1.65M on Friday, June 28.

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 22,400 shares to 102,600 valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ashland Global Hldgs Inc stake by 59,000 shares and now owns 38,000 shares. Ascendis Pharma A S was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold MDCO shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 97.20 million shares or 11.89% less from 110.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise holds 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 783,172 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Platinum Invest Limited reported 46,813 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.01% stake. Swiss Retail Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 22,549 shares. Maverick Ltd accumulated 3.87M shares or 2.04% of the stock. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 269,720 shares. Pinnacle holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 559,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested in 0.11% or 384,642 shares. Daiwa Gp Incorporated Inc owns 470 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors reported 2,177 shares stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 710 shares.

