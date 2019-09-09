Perritt Capital Management Has Boosted Its Travelcenters Amer Com (TA) Position by $764,580; Stock Price Declined; As Facebook A (FB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cortland Associates Has Increased Its Position

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45M, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $187.69. About 9.91M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook moves to make privacy policies more transparent; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Announces New Security Settings Amid Privacy Concerns; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook is the least-trusted tech company by a country mile; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Files Proxy Statemen; 27/03/2018 – It comes after explosive reports last week that a quiz app harvested 50 million Facebook profiles for data which were then sent over to Cambridge Analytica; 16/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: ICYMI: Rep. Kinzinger Questions Facebook CEO at E&C Hearing; 09/04/2018 – Dealbook: Mark Zuckerberg – Facebook Made a `Big Mistake: DealBook Briefing; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Told to Stop Deleting German User’s Immigrant Comment; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO to answer questions from UK lawmakers on April 26; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK DIRECTOR DESMOND-HELLMAN SAYS ZUCKERBERG, SANDBERG ‘ARE INSTRUMENTAL’ TO COMPANY’S FUTURE

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (TA) by 114.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 191,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.88% . The institutional investor held 358,060 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 166,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.71M market cap company. The stock increased 6.21% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 53,401 shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. TravelCenters of America Inc. (NYSE:TA) has declined 24.18% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.18% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 18/04/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Announces 2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival Sponsorship; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Buys 1.7% of TravelCenters; 03/04/2018 – TA Truck Service® Launches Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer lnspections; 01/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Revives Fan Favorites with New Limited Time Menu; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Rev $1.58B; 13/04/2018 – Final Order and Judgment Issued for TravelCenters of America LLC in Comdata Litigation; 13/04/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC – COMDATA HAS THIRTY DAYS FROM DATE OF ORDER TO FILE A NOTICE OF APPEAL IN LITIGATION; 23/05/2018 – TravelCenters of America LLC Announces Annual Meeting Results; 07/03/2018 TravelCenters Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 14

