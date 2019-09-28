Perritt Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in New Media Invt Group Com (NEWM) as Market Valuation Rose; Fayez Sarofim & Company Boosted Its Unitedtechnologiescorp (UTX) Holding by $852,150

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Unitedtechnologiescorp (UTX) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.24 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Unitedtechnologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc Com (NEWM) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 87,600 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, up from 47,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.10M market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 1.72 million shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA TO ACQUIRE PUBLICATIONS FROM COX MEDIA GROUP; 06/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA: PACT TO BUY AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN FOR $47.5M; 11/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA ALSO TO SELL ASSETS RELATED TO GATEHOUSE MEDIA; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Rev $340.8M; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 07/05/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $32.5M; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181047: New Media Investment Group Inc.; Cox Family Voting Trust u/a/d 7/26/13; 22/03/2018 – New Media Investment Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 11/04/2018 – New Media to Sell Substantially All of Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.59 million activity. The insider Tarica Laurence bought 30,000 shares worth $262,200. 250,000 shares valued at $2.20M were bought by Reed Michael on Friday, August 30.

