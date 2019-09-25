Perritt Capital Management Decreased Its Trecora Res Com (TREC) Stake by $442,521 as Market Valuation Rose; Markston International Has Lowered Its Csx (CSX) Stake as Stock Declined

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Trecora Res Com (TREC) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 49,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The institutional investor held 251,597 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 300,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Trecora Res Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 25,553 shares traded. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) has declined 36.31% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TREC News: 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, NICHOLAS N. CARTER WAS TEMPORARILY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY -SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trecora Resources, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREC); 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS PRIOR TO THIS APPOINTMENT, CARTER SERVED AS THE COMPANY’S NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018, CO ELIMINATED POSITION OF VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING, ROLE CURRENTLY HELD BY RONALD FRANKLIN; 23/05/2018 – Trecora Resources Appoints John R. (Dick) Townsend as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing Officer; 07/03/2018 Trecora Resources 4Q Rev $66M; 22/05/2018 – Trecora Resources to Attend the Cowen 4th Annual Chemicals Summit in New York City on June 5; 08/03/2018 – TRECORA RESOURCES SAYS SIMON UPFILL-BROWN, CO’S CURRENT PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL NOW SERVE AS CEO AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Trecora Resources 1Q EPS 9c

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corporation (CSX) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 4,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 146,303 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.32 million, down from 150,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Csx Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 4.77M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Analysts await Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. TREC’s profit will be $988,598 for 53.94 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Trecora Resources for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $253.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 51,135 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw reported 1.76 million shares. Earnest Limited Liability Co reported 576,396 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Company invested in 0.54% or 180,885 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp stated it has 0.1% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 556,642 were reported by Proshare Ltd Company. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 161,179 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1.16M shares. King Luther Mngmt owns 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 2,939 shares. Coastline holds 0.28% or 24,935 shares. Parkside Bancshares Trust reported 4,573 shares stake. Maryland-based Fin Consulate Incorporated has invested 0.39% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 206 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,500 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc holds 0.26% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 81,318 shares. Synovus Financial owns 43,155 shares.

