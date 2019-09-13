Perritt Capital Management Decreased Its Gp Strategies Com (GPX) Position by $572,370; As Saratoga Invt (SAR) Valuation Declined, Black Diamond Capital Management Upped Holding by $433,440

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 18,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 830,530 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.51 million, up from 812,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 58,453 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gp Strategies Corp Com (GPX) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 38,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.03% . The institutional investor held 84,842 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, down from 123,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gp Strategies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.19M market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 27,266 shares traded. GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) has declined 13.46% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Net $2.63M; 05/04/2018 – GP Strategies Announces Agreement with ManchesterCF; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Rev $125M; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since lnception with Partner Capital; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q EPS 16c; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since Inception with Partner; 21/04/2018 – DJ GP Strategies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPX); 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON EXPANDING PHARMACEUTICAL & LIFE SCIE; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies Acquires IC Axon Expanding Pharmaceutical And Life Sciences Capabilities

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold GPX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 1.58% less from 14.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Bankshares reported 6,470 shares stake. Thb Asset Mngmt reported 311,890 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 80,639 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alphaone Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX). Amer Grp reported 0% stake. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 30,523 shares stake. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 139,716 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake. Northern owns 163,541 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,710 shares. Barclays Plc reported 8,783 shares stake. Sei Company reported 19,633 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com accumulated 72,000 shares. 12,700 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 173,778 shares in its portfolio.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc Com (NYSE:NEWM) by 40,000 shares to 87,600 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

