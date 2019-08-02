Perritt Capital Management Cut Zix Com (ZIXI) Holding by $2.32 Million; Financial Engines Advisors Has Cut Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Position as Stock Price Declined

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp Com (ZIXI) by 79.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 387,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 487,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 1.48M shares traded or 46.82% up from the average. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 40,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 201,959 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19 million, down from 242,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 6.72 million shares traded or 31.74% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 13/04/2018 – 34PH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – 12YQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchase; 29/05/2018 – 93SJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 68NX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/03/2018 – 71SE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Net $1.17B; 24/04/2018 – BNY MELLON ECONOMIST VINCENT REINHART ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 20/03/2018 – 32GV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/05/2018 – Mitchell Harris on reshaping BNY Mellon’s $1.9tn asset arm

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 385,876 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri reported 16,591 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.52% or 24,309 shares. Cambridge Trust Com has 5,431 shares. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Company holds 1.71% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 129,561 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 6.82M shares. Fin Advantage Inc owns 1,428 shares. Intrepid Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 106,169 shares or 2.58% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 25,461 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 0.12% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants has 0.03% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 5,081 shares. Dean Inv Associates Ltd Liability Company holds 0.56% or 76,758 shares in its portfolio. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo reported 13,132 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 89,836 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Live Your Vision Lc invested in 0% or 60 shares.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.66M for 11.49 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 83,228 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $136.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Funds (VUG) by 204,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of New York Mellon Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bank of New York (BK) Tops Q2 EPS by 6c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (NYSE:TA) by 191,145 shares to 358,060 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.