Perritt Capital Management Cut Pcm Com (PCMI) Holding By $3.60 Million; PG&E (PCG) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 40.47% above currents $11.39 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 16. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, August 19 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, August 20 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PCG in report on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. See PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

16/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $4.0000 New Target: $12.0000 Upgrade

20/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

19/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Sell Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $4.0000 Downgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $17.5000 New Target: $23.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Peer Perform Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $22 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased Pcm Inc Com (PCMI) stake by 62.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 102,891 shares as Pcm Inc Com (PCMI)’s stock rose 25.69%. The Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 61,609 shares with $2.16 million value, down from 164,500 last quarter. Pcm Inc Com now has $431.35 million valuation. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients primarily in northern and central California. The company has market cap of $6.03 billion. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E formalizes deal to resolve wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will PG&E Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shareholders on the line in rival PG&E bankruptcy plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of PG&E Lost Nearly Half Their Value in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PG&E Corporation shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,923 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.27% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 690,354 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 646,457 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Steadfast Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 7.04M shares. Captrust owns 1,826 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr has 300 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 759,079 shares. 683 Capital Mngmt Lc holds 1.95 million shares or 4.06% of its portfolio. 1,310 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc holds 1.08M shares or 6.27% of its portfolio. Southpaw Asset Management L P reported 278,799 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 1.02M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Strs Ohio owns 200,024 shares.