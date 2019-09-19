Perritt Capital Management Cut Its Farmer Bros Co Com (FARM) Position; Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Had 2 Bulls

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased Farmer Bros Co Com (FARM) stake by 20.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 25,233 shares as Farmer Bros Co Com (FARM)’s stock declined 18.60%. The Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 100,708 shares with $1.65M value, down from 125,941 last quarter. Farmer Bros Co Com now has $254.00M valuation. The stock increased 6.45% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 71,518 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Among 2 analysts covering Hillenbrand Inc Common Stock (NYSE:HI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hillenbrand Inc Common Stock has $5300 highest and $4300 lowest target. $48’s average target is 55.04% above currents $30.96 stock price. Hillenbrand Inc Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was upgraded by DA Davidson. See Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $43.0000 Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral New Target: $43.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $53.0000 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold Hillenbrand, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 48.25 million shares or 0.64% more from 47.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 86,613 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Cibc Asset Management accumulated 5,744 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 0.01% or 89,982 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). 95,412 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Glenmede Tru Na has 0.12% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Hrt Fin Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Regent Invest Management Ltd Co accumulated 7,713 shares. Guyasuta Invest reported 58,358 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Lp has 0.01% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 42,164 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 525 shares. Principal Fincl Gp reported 812,637 shares.

Hillenbrand Announces Upcoming Investor Events – PRNewswire" published on September 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "Hillenbrand Announces Launch and Pricing of an Aggregate of $375 Million Notes Offering – PRNewswire" with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. It has a 13.93 P/E ratio. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, makes, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

Among 2 analysts covering Farmer Brothers Company – Common Stock (NASDAQ:FARM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Farmer Brothers Company – Common Stock has $2100 highest and $10.5000 lowest target. $15.75’s average target is 5.99% above currents $14.86 stock price. Farmer Brothers Company – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital downgraded Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) on Wednesday, May 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, September 11.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 sale for $4.46 million activity. 3,002 shares valued at $37,971 were bought by Levin Easterly Partners LLC on Monday, August 5. MARCY CHARLES F bought $13,741 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $42,330 was made by CLARK RANDY E on Monday, September 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold FARM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.91 million shares or 13.89% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Management Limited Com reported 392 shares. Charles Schwab Investment, a California-based fund reported 57,128 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 68,755 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 147,038 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt Lc. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 133 shares. White Pine Capital Lc reported 0.18% stake. Moreover, Boston Prns has 0.01% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Connors Investor reported 0.15% stake. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated owns 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 847 shares. Teton Advsr has invested 0.58% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Captrust Advisors owns 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 850 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 2,365 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 1,704 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 7,159 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 771,123 shares or 0% of its portfolio.