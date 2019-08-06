Perritt Capital Management Cut Century Casinos (CNTY) Holding by $324,000 as Stock Rose; Cooper Creek Partners Management Cut Its G (GIII) Position by $3.36 Million

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in G (GIII) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 86,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The hedge fund held 139,527 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 225,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 483,994 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 21/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.58% . The institutional investor held 321,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 357,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Century Casinos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 77,342 shares traded. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has risen 22.61% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CNTY News: 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos Acquires 51% of the Outstanding Common Stk of Hong Kong’s Golden Hospitality Limited; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Golden Hospitality Stake to Allow Entry Into Vietnamese Market; 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Rev $39.3M; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q Rev $40.6M; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Austrian Unit Buys 51% Stake in Golden Hospitality Limited; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE WAS $40.6 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% FROM THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $6.10

Analysts await Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.01 per share. CNTY’s profit will be $1.77 million for 36.33 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Century Casinos, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (NYSE:TA) by 191,145 shares to 358,060 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CNTY shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.63 million shares or 0.06% less from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.08% or 20,007 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) or 37,513 shares. Awm Investment Communication has invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 0% invested in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) for 11,787 shares. 47,349 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Stifel Fin Corp stated it has 26,280 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 13,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 302,656 were accumulated by Geode Mngmt Limited Liability. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 62,300 shares. Rbf Limited Com reported 100,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) for 779,475 shares. Northern Corp invested in 306,658 shares or 0% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 0% or 200 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 1,268 shares stake. Kennedy Capital Mgmt reported 0.03% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 180,000 shares. 10,694 are held by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability owns 4,431 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 85,356 shares. Clark Cap Management Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.94% or 990,614 shares. Cim Inv Mangement owns 6,636 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company holds 12,371 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited owns 23,767 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0.01% or 82,300 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 57,191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Copper Rock Capital Partners Limited Liability Company holds 1.28% or 448,526 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 42,998 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc has 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares to 461,301 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 218,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in American Outdoor Brands.