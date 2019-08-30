Perritt Capital Management Cut By $1.41 Million Its Matrix Svc Co (MTRX) Stake; Bsquare (BSQR)’s Sentiment Is 0

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased Matrix Svc Co (MTRX) stake by 49.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 74,300 shares as Matrix Svc Co (MTRX)’s stock declined 6.13%. The Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 76,100 shares with $1.49 million value, down from 150,400 last quarter. Matrix Svc Co now has $548.74 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.14% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 39,901 shares traded. Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) has declined 6.75% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRX News: 07/03/2018 Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Rev $245.6M; 10/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO- ITS SUBSIDIARY MATRIX SERVICE INC ENTERED INTO A FULL EPC CONTRACT WITH A LARGE INDEPENDENT OIL COMPANY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matrix Service Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTRX); 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/05/2018 – Keyera Awards Matrix Service Turnkey EPC Contract for Greenfield Crude Oil Storage and Blending Terminal at Cushing; 19/03/2018 – Matrix Service Plans to Hold Annual Say-on-Pay Shareholder Votes; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO – BACKLOG OF $914.2 MLN AT QTR END; 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabiliti; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO MTRX.O SEES FY SHR $0.15 TO $0.20

Bsquare Corp (BSQR) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.22, from 0.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 0 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 7 decreased and sold their equity positions in Bsquare Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 2.79 million shares, down from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Bsquare Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Analysts await Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 1,333.33% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.03 per share. MTRX’s profit will be $11.53 million for 11.90 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Matrix Service Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.30% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 4 shares traded. BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) has declined 45.22% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BSQR News: 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 18/05/2018 – Palogic Value Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In BSQUARE; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE SAYS KEVIN WALSH NAMED TO SERVE AS ACTING CEO; 15/05/2018 – BSQUARE 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE CORP – BOARD CHAIRMAN ANDREW HARRIES TO TAKE ON EXPANDED RESPONSIBILITIES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE: CHAIRMAN HARRIES TO TAKE ON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN DUTIES; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE: Kevin Walsh to Serve as Acting CEO; 15/03/2018 Bsquare to Attend the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Investor Conference on March 29; 09/05/2018 – Bsquare Announces New Leadership, CEO Steps Down; 15/05/2018 – Bsquare Secures Three-Yr IoT SaaS Agreement With Fortune 100 Firm Covering Tens of Thousands of Connected Devices

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $17.18 million. The Company’s software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $157,906 activity.