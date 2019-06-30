Perritt Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Profire Energy Com (PFIE); As Icici Bank LTD Adr (IBN) Stock Rose, Capital International Lowered by $7.06 Million Its Position

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (PFIE) by 161.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 632,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 392,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.46 million market cap company. It closed at $1.51 lastly. It is up 64.14% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (IBN) by 24.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 641,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08 million, down from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 4.84 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 66.26 BLN RUPEES VS 28.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI matter: Finance Ministry looking at BBB member Pradeep Kumar’s stint at Avista Advisory; 29/05/2018 – ICICI BANK NAMES M. D. MALLYA ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 86.56 BLN RUPEES VS 75.26 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Lombard General Insurance frontrunner for Star Health & Allied Insurance – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES; 05/04/2018 – Times of India: CBI questions ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar’s brother-in-law; 03/04/2018 – ED STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER – CNBC TV-18, CITING; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS -MARCH QTR COMBINED RATIO 99.5 PCT VS 97.1 PCT LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Interest Income INR60.2 Bln vs. INR59.6 Bln a Year Earlier

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IBN’s profit will be $583.78 million for 17.49 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% EPS growth.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5,900 shares to 16,606 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NYSE:NOAH) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp Com (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 387,225 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.