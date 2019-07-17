Perritt Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Profire Energy Com (PFIE); As Intelsat S A (I) Market Value Declined, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Lifted by $6.86 Million Its Holding

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.97. About 1.76 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (PFIE) by 161.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 632,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 392,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 96,165 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 64.14% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 83,723 shares to 298,850 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:BRSS) by 25,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,629 shares, and cut its stake in Zix Corp Com (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med invested in 38,821 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 9,722 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer International Gp invested in 0% or 15,252 shares. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il reported 0.02% stake. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 3,538 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 276,293 shares. Penn Cap Management Co holds 0.04% or 211,643 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns owns 2,116 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lapides Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 154,500 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 17,858 shares. Blackrock holds 1.50M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 70,425 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 1.19M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 245,662 shares.