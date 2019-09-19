Perritt Capital Management Boosted Spartan Mtrs Com (SPAR) Stake By $511,350; 1 Analysts Bullish Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

Among 2 analysts covering Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ecopetrol has $20.5000 highest and $20 lowest target. $20.25’s average target is 14.47% above currents $17.69 stock price. Ecopetrol had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) on Friday, April 5 to “Neutral” rating. HSBC upgraded Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) rating on Thursday, September 12. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $20.5000 target. See Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $20.5000 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $14 New Target: $20 Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (SPAR) stake by 74.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired 51,135 shares as Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (SPAR)’s stock rose 27.60%. The Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 120,000 shares with $1.32 million value, up from 68,865 last quarter. Spartan Mtrs Inc Com now has $493.44 million valuation. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 20,232 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 08/05/2018 – Quantenna’s Spartan Solutions Gain Momentum With Multiple Design Wins Worldwide; 15/03/2018 – Spartan Energy Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – PURSUANT TO ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT, A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY SPARTAN IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors 1Q EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Says Tom Ninneman Has Been Promoted to Chief Operating Officer; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday; 07/05/2018 – 12TH Street Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Spartan Motors; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold SPAR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 3.84% less from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilen Management holds 0.26% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) or 31,771 shares. Moreover, Rk Management Ltd has 1.6% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 471,211 shares. Invesco stated it has 67,576 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 290,000 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company stated it has 247,985 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Victory has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc invested in 0.01% or 95,280 shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Inv Gp Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 3.09% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested 0.15% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). 15,844 were reported by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Us State Bank De reported 27,200 shares. Granite Invest Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 62,272 shares. Blackrock reported 2.33M shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 860 shares.

More notable recent Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Spartan Motors Acquires Royal Truck Body – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Utilimaster Showcases Its Depth In Parcel Delivery Fleet Design At Contractor Expo In Nashville – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Spartan Motors to Attend the Seaport Global Energy & Industrials Conference on August 28 – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “South African rand firms on easing trade tensions, equities down – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dean Foods leads consumer gainers; Ferrari and XPEL among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased Trecora Res Com (NYSE:TREC) stake by 49,169 shares to 251,597 valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ooma Inc Com stake by 45,000 shares and now owns 225,000 shares. Gp Strategies Corp Com (NYSE:GPX) was reduced too.

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. The company has market cap of $36.20 billion. It operates through three divisions: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It has a 8.27 P/E ratio. The firm produces crude gas and oil; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 0.62 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold Ecopetrol S.A. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 51.09 million shares or 6.91% less from 54.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 7,452 shares. Campbell & Co Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 11,371 shares. Jane Street Group Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc reported 0% stake. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 109,258 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 0% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 2.93 million shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 6,786 shares. Strategic Global Ltd accumulated 45,440 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.05% or 246,600 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg accumulated 32,800 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability invested in 0.11% or 6.71M shares. 9,603 are owned by Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Prudential Financial invested in 24,310 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise has invested 0% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Mirae Asset Global Invs accumulated 0.06% or 504,769 shares.